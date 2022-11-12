Share:

LAHORE - After completion of the first round of Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket League, top four teams from two pools qualified for the quarterfinals. The teams that breezed into the quarterfinals include Meezan Bank, FBR, Nestle Pakistan and ClearPath from Pool A while AMT, Descon, UCS and ICI Pakistan from Pool B. Five matches were played on the last day of the first round. UCS defeated UB Sports team by 25 runs in the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. In the second match, AMT defeated ICI Pakistan by 7 wickets. Descon defeated FFC by 42 runs in the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground. In the second match, Meezan Bank defeated Packages Converters Limited by six wickets. Clearpath defeated TJ International by 9 runs in the match played at Valencia Cricket Ground.