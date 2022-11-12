Share:

ISLAMABAD-The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the scope of investigation regarding the role of further private banks in exchange rate manipulation after investigating eight banks.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad informed the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Friday that SBP had started investigation against eight banks regarding the role of further private banks in exchange rate manipulation. However, the central bank has now decided to extend the scope of investigation by investigating more banks in this regard. Action would be taken against the banks involved in the matter, he added.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held on Friday at Parliament House and was chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala. Discussing the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Fida Muhammad regarding opening of LCs at appreciated rates and the issues faced by traders in this regards, the Committee was of the view that strict notice must be taken against banks that fall in this category. It was asserted that their licenses must also be revoked. Chairman Committee, Senator Saleem Mandviwala informed members that the Committee has raised the matter numerous times in previous meetings and as a result an inquiry is being conducted by SBP to address grievances. It was asserted that the matter was termed a result of the dollar hike in Pakistan and an adverse trade shock. Once enquiry is complete a compliance report will be submitted to the Committee.

Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha informed the committee that the government would give exemplary punishment to the commercial banks involved in over charging on Letter of Credits (LCs) payments by imposing massive fines on them. Governor SBP informed that commercial banks had started charging extra dollar on LCs payment after they faced shortage of dollars. He said that the central bank had thoroughly investigated the matter.

A committee member Senator Kamil Ali Agha asked whether the businessmen who were over charged would get back their money. However, governor said that they would not get their money back but action would be taken against the banks involved in the matter.

The meetings commenced with a detailed discussion on the harassment felt by law abiding, tax paying citizens of Pakistan due to loopholes in the online system that was introduced to facilitate filing of tax returns. Senator Kamil Ali Agha narrated the case of him being issued notice 111, which is the final notice after which no remedy is available. He urged the Committee to look into the matter and ensure that these tactics wielded by the FBR are curbed. He shared details of his online tax returns with the Committee that were filed before the deadline.

Discussing the plight of tobacco growers and local cigarette manufacturers in Khyber Pakhtukhwa, the Committee was of the view that there has to be a difference while taxing local manufacturers. The Committee asserted that policies may be reviewed in this regard and solution be sought at the earliest. Minister for State for Finance and Revenue, Ms Ayesha Ghaus Pasha assured the Committee of the Ministry’s support and said that all out efforts will be made to ensure that matters take the right course.

The Committee reviewed the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding the termination of employees on daily wages recruited by Customs Employees in Balochistan. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad informed the committee that around 15 employees of them misused their powers and on the report of the agencies, we have dismissed them. The Committee took serious notice of the issue and raised questions regarding minimum wage. The Committee directed the Customs Department to share all details of the employees with the Committee and said that this was a violation of the quota system as well. The matter was deferred until details are submitted.

While taking up the matter of issues related to import of vintage cars in Pakistan, the Committee was of the view that unnecessary restrictions in this regard are uncalled for and efforts must be made to facilitate this trade. The Committee was informed that there were no restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Finance and Revenue in this regard. The matter pertained to the Ministry of Commerce.

Discussing details of containers stuck at Port Qasim due to Customs; the Committee stressed the need for all backlog to be cleared at the earliest. Chairman FBR said that around 2800 containers are stranded at Port Qasim due to various issues including unopened LCs and import ban. He said that 100% surcharge has been imposed on some containers resultant the peoples do not want to take out containers by paying surcharge. Governor SBP said that more than 500 containers have been cleared and gradually this problem will be solved.

It was asserted that a more humane attitude towards demurrages must be held so that traders are facilitated. The Committee was assured that the Customs has already given a 40 percent waver in demurrage charges that is sure to facilitate the clearance process. The Committee directed the Ministry to formulate a committee to probe the matter in detail and submit a compliance report once the enquiry is completed.