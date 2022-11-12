Share:

ISLAMABAD-Being a responsible corporate entity, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has distributed 1500 winter packages among the flood-affected people in the flood-hit areas of southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

OGDCL under its Corporate Responsibility Program (CSR) has scaled up the distribution of winter packages among flood victims as the winter season has started in the country.

While taking lead in the flood relief activities, the company distributed 1500 winter packages among the flood-affected people; wherein, each package was comprised of a blanket, a shawl and three sweaters for a single family to mitigate the sufferings during the winter season.

Commenting on the relief activities, OGDCL spokesman said, “The winter packages will help mitigate the sufferings of the vulnerable flood-affected families who are facing immense hardships due to the devastating flood and now are battling the severe cold in various parts of the country.”

OGDCL has always been at the forefront of relief and rehabilitation efforts at times of natural calamities such as earthquakes, the Covid-19 pandemic, droughts, and floods. During these tragic times of climate catastrophe; OGDCL CSR has responded by extending relief to flood victims in the form of provision of donations, food hampers, medicines and tens/shelters across the country.