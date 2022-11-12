Share:

War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.

–George Orwell

Back in 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of upholding the Soviet-Afghan Friendship Treaty of 1978. The Soviet Union organised a military airlift into Kabul. Within the next few days, the Soviets had secured Kabul and had deployed a special assault unit against Tajberg Palace. In return, Afghanistan fiercely resisted the Soviet Union after it ventured out of the strongholds into the countryside. Resistance fighters saw the Soviets controlling Afghanistan as the defilement of Islam and their culture. the invasion was drawn-out and its impact was profound. The Soviets never recovered from the public relations and financial losses which significantly contributed towards the fall of the Soviet Union’s empire.