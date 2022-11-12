Share:

ATTOCK - Hazro police have arrested two kidnappers and recovered the car which they used in kidnapping a teenage girl from Hazro. The girl was on her way to school on a rickshaw when the kidnappers who were in a car intercepted the rickshaw and kidnapped the girl. Hazro police was informed about the incident. Police taking prompt action cordoned off the area, arrested the culprits Mehran and Naveed and recovered the girl safely. A case under the act has been registered against both. Separately, Attock police arrested five outlaws from different areas of the district and recovered a stolen rickshaw, 2.6 kg hashish, two shotguns and a pistol from their possession. Those arrested include Jahangir r/o Taman, Sajjad r/o Hazro, Jamshed r/o Adalzai, Tariq r/o Jameel Town Attock and Abdul karim r/o Surg Pindigheb. On the other hand two persons, Asad and Ejaz received bullet injuries when their opponents started firing in the limits of Attock City police station. In another incident, Shahzada s/o Wahab khan r/o Lakki Marwat died when hit by a train on a railway bridge near Fatehjang. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Separately, eight persons including two women received multiple injuries when a car and van collided near Pindigheb. The injured were shifted to different hospitals by the ambulances of Rescue 1122.