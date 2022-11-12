Share:

Despite achieving victory on six out of seven National Assembly seats he had contested on October 16 by polls, recently former Prime Minister Imran Khan was disqualified by a unanimous verdict of the five-member bench of the Election Commission in the Toshakhana case. The verdict may not have been completely unanticipated as the PTI seemed to have an idea what was coming, as they were persistently blaming the Election Commission’s partiality.

Having said that back in 2017, Mian Nawaz Sharif was also disqualified in the same kind of case and consequently, a political flaw was created leaving behind an unprecedented crisis in the country’s economy and infrastructure. Regrettably, we have not learned any lesson from those aberrations. In the best-case scenario, the authorities should sit together to put things right in place without endangering national stability. Contrary to it, the ruling party is again playing its revenge card in spite of caring ongoing crisis driving the country towards a plagued situation. Those who are holding sway are exempted from the consequences while the populace is always abandoned solo to bear the aftermaths. This scourge trend of political revenge is ultimately driving the country towards political and economic instability. There is a dire need to stop this trend before it is too late.

SAIF UR REHMAN,

Lahore.