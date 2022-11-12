Share:

Pakistan has witnessed myriads of political upheavals since its inception so it is not a novel development in our politically exchequered history to see another disqualification of a politician. The ECP has disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1) for false declaration of the gifts received from the foreign dignitaries. As per the verdict made by the Election Commission of Pakistan the respondent has deliberately and intentionally concealed the assets and egregiously violated the provisions containing in sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Election Act 2017.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.