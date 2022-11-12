Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will gain nothing from the long march. In a meeting here, the PPP central and provincial leaders discussed strategy and decided to participate fully in the local government elections held for the establishment of urban district governments. Farhatullah babar, mir Chingiz Jamali, President of balochistan Province and Information secretary sarbuland Jogizai participated in the consultative meeting along with a delegation of party officials at the People’s secretariat. On this occasion, In-charge secretariat syed sabbatul Haider bukhari was also present. The PPP leaders criticized Imran Khan for disturbing the daily life of the common man and urged him to support democracy. PPP balochistan President Chingiz Jamali said that the People’s Party will fully participate in the local government elections of balochistan Province and will field party candidates in all districts. The secretary General of the People’s Party syed Nayyar Hussain bukhari said that the PPP was a people’s political democratic party of the federation. “The right to the coast and resources of the provinces was recognized under the PPP candidates to go public on the basis of party performance and services,” he added. secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah babar said that the provincial organization Election Commission should start the election campaign following the rules and regulations. “balochistan is given full representation in the federal cabinet during the rights program, and the People’s Party is the representative party of the people’s aspirations,” he said.