LAHORE - Punjab Revenue Authority surpassed its monthly target yet again by collecting Rs.14.548 billion during October, 2022, thus registering a growth of 33% over the Rs.10.966 billion collected during the same month in 2021. Over the first four months of the financial year, PRA has recorded a collection Rs.57.447 billion which is 32% higher than the Rs.43.672 billion collected during the same period in the previous financial year. PRA has already achieved 30% of the assigned target of Rs.190 billion for the financial year 2022-23, which, according to the Authority’s spokesperson, is the best ever performance by the Authority in terms of percentage of target achieved in the first four months. PRA’s spokesperson said that these figures prove that the Authority’s policy of taxpayer facilitation and resolution of issues through stakeholder involvement has been a success. She said that the credit for this unprecedented growth goes to the hard work and dedication of each and every member of the PRA workforce. It is worth mentioning here that PRA has succeeded in surpassing its assigned revenue collection targets for the previous three financial years, and if the figures so far are any indication, it appears to be on its way to do the same for the fourth year in a row.