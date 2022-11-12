Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has commended the role of National Defence University in conducting the national security workshops for the benefit of a wide range of leadership in the country. President Dr. Arif Alvi was speaking to the participants of the 24th National Security Workshop at the National Defence University, Islamabad, on Friday. He congratulated the participants on successful completion of the workshop on comprehensive national security. The President of Pakistan also awarded certificates to the successful participants in a ceremony. A fiveweek long workshop attended by Senators, Members of National / Provincial Assemblies, bureaucrats, ambassadors, senior officers from the Armed Forces as well as representatives from civil society with an aim to comprehend the security environment and develop greater understanding of the different dimensions of national security and challenges faced by Pakistan.