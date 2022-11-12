Share:

KHYBER - Activists from various political parties and members of civil society held a protest in Bacha Khan square and Landi Kotal Bazaar here the other day. The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with pro-security forces’ slogans and vowed to thwart any attempt to disparage the military and other state institutions. addressing on the occasion, pML-N general sectary Khyber Chapter, sajid ali afridi and local leaders of pakistan people party (ppp) Khayal rasool and hamesh shinwari, lashed out at the former prime minister Imran Khan and accused him of sedition against the state by fabricating a deceitful narrative of conspiracy.