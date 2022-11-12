Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of iGp islamabad dr akbar nasir Khan, a psychological test of Counter Terrorism department personnel was conducted to improve the performance and mental abilities of the officials of the islamabad police CTd, informed a police spokesman on Friday. according to details, a psychological test was conducted to enhance the abilities of police personnel. SSp Security was chairing the psychological committee, while Sp Counter-Terrorism department and Sp Headquarters Clinical psychologists were members of the committee. iGp islamabad said that the islamabad police are always engaged in law and order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. Maintaining the law and order situation in the federal capital is a big challenge, due to which the officials were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties. in this regard, psychological tests of different divisions police officials were conducted. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officials on a priority basis