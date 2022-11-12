Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that time for running dirty game by PTI Chief has ended now.

In a statement, she said Imran Khan made compromise on national interests for his personal political interests.

The Minister said the PTI chief, who is a foreign agent, made mockery of the country and the entire nation.

She said the PTI Chief abused opponents, ran dirty campaigns against martyrs and prompted a revolt against national institutions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan showcased the spectacles for the past four years, which have been exposed now.

Strongly criticising the PTI Chairman, the Minister said four years of PTI rule was full of inefficiency, incompetence and lies.