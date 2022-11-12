Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi March will resume from Punjab’s Lala Musa today (Saturday), according to the Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Musarrat Cheema.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab govt spokesperson said that apart from this, a march will also be held in Jhang under the leadership of Asad Umar.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کا گزشتہ روز لالہ موسی میں آخری پڑاؤ تھا جو کہ آج وہیں سے دوبارہ آغاز ہوگا. اس کے علاوہ اسد عمر صاحب کی قیادت میں جھنگ میں بھی مارچ کیا جائے گا. ملک کے مختلف علاقوں سے مرکزی لیڈرشپ کی قیادت میں قافلے نکل رہے ہیں اور انشاءاللہ سب ایک ساتھ راولپنڈی پہنچیں گے. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) November 12, 2022

Yesterday, the PTI long march crossed Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after it was resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan also addressed the PTI marchers in Gujrat yesterday. While slamming the current rulers, Khan had said it is highly unfortunate that an absconder Nawaz Sharif is making the country’s biggest decisions from London.

The PTI chief questioned why is it that Pakistan, despite being a nuclear state, has to beg from other countries. Why does our Prime Minister go to London, and consult an absconder over major decisions of our country? he added.

He added that he is the same Nawaz Sharif who fled the country after a deal with General Musharraf. He denied any deal but the deal was uncovered later, the PTI Chief said.

Imran Khan added that Shehbaz Sharif, along with his sons, was to be indicted in a money laundering case, instead, he was installed as the Prime Minister of our country. Three witnesses and the Investigation Officer (IO) of his money laundering case have dramatically died since he became the PM, he added.

The PTI Chief added that the PDM parties staged three long marches in their tenure just to get an NRO. But, he refused every time, because a country that punishes small thieves and lets big thieves go can not progress, he added.

He added that Nawaz Sharif has never made any appointment on merit. The ECP Chief is their servant, they do whatever they want using him, he added.

He added that he strived for two years for EVMs, which could eradicate 90% of rigging in polls but they ended the project because they want to rig elections.