ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] dissident MNA Asia Azeem in the National Assembly proceedings yesterday asked the government to take proper measures regarding protest demonstrations in different cities and long march. “Traffic in two provinces (Punjab and KPK) is blocked and people are suffering difficulties,” said PTI MNA, sharing difficulties due to PTI’s long march and protest demonstrations. About the thin presence of MNAs in the house, she said the level of seriousness can be gauged with the presence of lawmakers in the house. The chair abruptly adjourned the proceedings as she was about to point out lack of required strength in the house (86 MNAs). Earlier, the house was informed that power generation capacity is sufficient in the country to meet the load demand. In a written reply, the Power Division said the government attaches highest priority to avoid loadshedding. It said the government has prioritized utilization of local fuel-based plants to reduce power shortfall. Similarly, bottlenecks for imported fuel-based plants are also being removed to maintain smooth supply chain. In another other written reply, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the house that our Missions abroad remain continuously engaged with the local governments to facilitate and assist overseas Pakistanis, including those who are illegally living in various countries.