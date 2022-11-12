Share:

Islamabad - Visibly upset over appointment of Punjab Police Chief Faisal shahkar as United Nations Police adviser in the department of Peace Operations, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, has decided to write to the UN secretary General for cancelling his appointment. “On the instruction of PTI Chief Imran Khan, the party has decided to write to top UN leadership for cancelling appointment of Faisal shahkar”, a senior PTI lawyer told media in Islamabad. “This is a bad choice of the UN, because when a police officer cannot protect the former Pm of his own country, what security advice would he give to the UN”, babar awan remarked. Faisal shahkar is currently on 14 day ex-Pakistan leave to perform Umrah. PTI Chief Imran Khan and his party leadership were upset on his cold response and delaying tactics in registration of FIR following assassination attempt on Imran Khan two weeks ago. However, when The Nation contacted a top UN diplomat in New York on phone that could this high profile appointment be reversed on the complaint of a political party and not the government, the diplomat wished not to be identified replied, “Not possible”. The diplomat said such matters route through states and governments not through political parties, therefore any such letter written by PTI to UN secretary General may not have any negative impact on the appointment of Faisal shahkar. shahkar succeeds luis Carrilho of Portugal who recently completed his assignment and to whom the secretary-General is grateful for his exemplary leadership. shahkar brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience. He currently serves as Inspector General of Police in Pakistan. He has also served in several senior positions with the Pakistan Police, including as additional Inspector of Police in the Punjab (2015- 2018), as well as Regional Police Chief (2014-15). mr. shahkar has more than nine years of experience with the United Nations at Headquarters and the field, where he most recently served as Team leader within the United Nations standing Police Capacity (2020-2021). He further served with the department of Peace Operations’ Police division, backstopping field operations (2011-2013 and 2005-2008), the United Nations mission in liberia (UNmIl) (2004-2005) and the United Nations mission in bosnia and Herzegovina (UNmIbH) (2000-2002). mr. shahkar is a graduate of the University of london, United Kingdom with a master’s degree in law. He also holds a master’s degree in political science from the University of the Punjab, Pakistan. He is fluent in English and Urdu.