AlShahaniya, Qatar-Sitting in a white all-terrain truck, Nasser al-Marri watched his remote-controlled camel race across the Qatar desert and insisted that his sport makes football pale in comparison. But with Qatar bracing for the arrival of more than one million fans for the World Cup, the camel race track at Al-Shahaniya hopes to get a boost on the back of the world’s most popular pastime.

“Camels are a part of us -- they’re our greatest passion,” said the 23-year-old Marri, sitting in a vehicle with three other “mudammer” camel trainers by the track, 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of the capital Doha. Driving parallel to the track, they control small robot jockeys on the camels’ backs and make them pick up speed -- a modern innovation to replace the child jockeys who used to perform the dangerous job.

“It’s the number one sport in the Gulf,” Marri said, even as the four young men -- like much of the country -- eagerly await the World Cup which kicks off on November 20.

Abdallah Hafiz, 21 -- who said he will be rooting for the Netherlands -- hopes many of the football fans will make it to the track “to discover the sport of our ancestors”.

‘My whole life’

In the back seat of Marri’s car, Ahmad Ali, 18, showed a video on his phone of Brazilian superstar Neymar visiting Al-Shahaniya with his Paris Saint-Germain team in 2019 for a special race in their honour. “I hope Neymar comes back with the rest of his Brazilian teammates, and that other teams come to Al-Shahaniya to discover our national sport and its festive atmosphere,” Ali said.