LAHORE-Quaid-e-Azam XI won the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball festival match by defeating Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed XI by 53-48 points at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts Arambagh, Karachi.

The match was played under the patronage of Karachi Basketball Association and with the support of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. From the winning team, Abdul Samad scored 18 points while Saad Salahuddin contributed with 14 points, Muaz Ashraf 10 points and Muneeb Chana 8 points.

From the losing team, Daniyal Marwat scored 14 points, Aesh Kumar 12 points and Andre Turner 10 points. Kumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner and Mohammad Usman officiated the match as umpires while Farooq Khan, Zain Tanveer and Asad Imam performed the duties of technical officials.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with international Zafar Iqbal, Naeem Ahmed Ashraf, Yahya Adnan Salehin, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan and others, distributed prizes among the winners, runners-up and top performers. The best player was handed over to Abdul Samad and the emerging player award to Sameer Ahmed.

Earlier, Ghulam Muhammad Khan cut the Allama Iqbal’s birthday cake and also prayed for the Pakistan cricket team that may Allah Almighty give success to the national team in the T20 World Cup final against England.