ISLAMABAD - Estranged PTI leader Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri’s latest revelations have opened a new Pandora’s box about PTI’s backstage talks with the ‘establishment’ at a time when the opposition party is continuously denouncing the top military leadership from the stage. The latest development in the ongoing political stalemate indicates that former prime minister Imran Khan and his party are desperate to ne- gotiate with the powerful quarters only to seize power, if the claims of Rokhri are believed to be true. It appears that Chairman PTI Khan simultaneously wants to open backstage channels with the ‘establishment’ and is also trying to pressurize it, to negotiate on his own terms, by criticizing the top military brass in his political rallies. Contrary to its actions, the popular leader of the opposition party claims that he was spearheading an anti-government march to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the country and people get “real independence.” Since he survived an assassination attempt earlier this month, PTI chief Khan has been claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and senior intelligence official were the main characters behind this attack. The disclosures of Rokhri during a TV interview stunned many when he claimed that he was even contacted by the PTI leadership after the Wazirabad attack that they wanted to hold a meeting with Director General (C) ISI Maj Gen Naseer. He said that the proposal was flatly refused by him as the “game being played by PTI has become too dangerous.” This was the same time when PTI had demanded to nominate the intelligence official in the first information report of the attack on its long march. Rokhri, who is believed to be a close aide to the ex-premier, said that soon after the incident of alleged torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, he held three meetings with the senior intelligence official on the instructions of Imran Khan. In the last meeting, PTI leader Salman Ahmad accompanied him as the spokesman of the PTI chief, he added. Earlier this month, Salman Ahmad, who is a close aide to the former prime minister, in a video message had himself confirmed this meeting but he also tried to exaggerate it and used it for his own publicity. Hours after the controversial interview of Rokhri, the senior PTI leaders tried to distance themselves from the estranged party leader. At least two party leaders including Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry in their twitter statements said that no one from the party knew Rokhri and questioned who this person was? For the embracement of PTI, many social media activists shared the photos of Rokhri with Khan, and other senior party leaders. Later in the day, a PTI official letter went viral on social media, which stated that the basic party membership of Rokhri has been terminated for violating the party policy and speaking on media without permission. Salman Ahmad in his latest video message has denied all the allegations and said that Khan did not make an effort to negotiate with the intelligence officer after an armed attack on him. Before this, President Dr Arif Alvi and PTI leader Faisal Vawada had tried to play a role to open behind-the-scene talks between the ‘establishment’ and the PTI but such efforts remained counterproductive.