ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 22 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.5 and Rs 227.75 respectively. The price of the Euro against the rupee increased by Rs 5.20 to close at Rs 226.89 against the previous close of Rs 221.69. The Japanese Yen increased by 05 paisas to close at Rs 1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 7.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 260.03 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 252.48. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham increased by 06 paisas to close at Rs 60.34 and Saudi Riyal by Rs 08 paisas to close at Rs 58.96.