KARACHI - Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Fedorov called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House here on Friday. Bilateral economic relations, investment opportunities in Sindh province, rehabilitation of flood victims, exchange of trade delegations and other issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement. Sindh Governor said that Pakistan-Russia relations are becoming more stronger with the passage of time. He said that the investment of Russia will help to create more employment opportunities in Sindh. Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan is keen to increase trade with Russia, adding that there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors in Karachi, the economic hub of the country. The Consul General of Russia said that Russian investors are keen to bring investments in Sindh province. GOVERNOR, OLYMPIAN ISLAHUDDIN DISCUSS PROMOTION OF HOCKEY IN SINDH Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Hockey legend Islahuddin on Friday discussed the matters related to promotion of hockey in Sindh and meaningful measures to attract students to the game of hockey at the college level. Olympian Islahuddin called on the Governor Sindh at the Governor’s House here. Talking to Islahuddin, the Governor Sindh said that Olympian Islahuddin is the pride of the entire nation as his dashes on penalty corners used to surprise the opposing teams.