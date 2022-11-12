Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab’s first ever Athletics Academy was inaugurated by DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at Punjab Stadium on Friday. Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, President AFP Maj Gen Akram Sahi (R), Secretary M Zafar, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Shajar Abbas, and other top officials were also present on this occasion. Addressing the opening ceremony, Tariq Qureshi said that 30 selected emerging athletes of 73rd Punjab Games will also be invited at the SBP Athletics Academy for training. “Arshad Nadeem along with other coaches will impart training to young athletes at this academy”.