Share:

On Thursday, the government assured the National Assembly that the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat [Finality of Prophethood (PBUH)] will be included in the marriage certificate form in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the pattern of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and passport forms. This seems to be a continuation of the trend that was initiated by the Punjab government, and the same questions remain regarding the need for this in the first place.

As per reports, the National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has directed the government to bring a bill to the house as early as possible for passage in this regard. The calling attention notice was moved by Mr Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din and others, claiming that the issue was causing “grave concern among the public”.

One must question the need for this considering that this declaration is already included on the passport and ID card. What this does is further marginalise a minority group that already finds itself under threat. Members of the Ahmadiyya community are hesitant of revealing their religious affiliation in public as it is, and the inclusion of this declaration will only raise further hurdles for them.

In October last year, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the inclusion of the oath in the marriage certificate form. At that point in time, the reasoning provided by a PML-Q MPA was that there were many complaints of people hiding their faith at the time of marriage. However, the movers of this resolution did not provide any numbers regarding the complaints and argued that it is primarily about a basic requirement of Muslim belief.

As far as the issue of being tricked into marriage is concerned, there are other ways of verifying this as well. This development in the National Assembly also illustrates how the priorities of lawmakers continue to remain skewed. There are so many pressing issues relating to human rights and other crucial economic questions that need to be addressed, yet the focus remains on religious and political posturing.