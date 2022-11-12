Share:

As per the media, it has been decided that Sui gas load shedding will be started soon in this winter season. Pakistan could not discover new gas reservoirs for its industrial, commercial and domestic usage. The government also could not import LNG according to the need of the country during this winter season, so there is now just one option left i.e Sui gas load management.

It has been decided that Sui gas will be provided in the houses only 3 times a day. It is also expected that the price of gas will also be increased soon. In many areas of the country Sui gas load shedding has been started in the month of November 2022. Officially Sui gas load shedding will be started from the month of December 2022. It is also expected that this year gas load-shedding will also be implemented in the commercial and industrial sectors.

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN ZAIDI,

Karachi.