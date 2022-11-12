Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) retained its previous position in the prestigious QS (Quacquarelli Sy­monds) Asia University Rankings 2023, placing its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

According to the QS Rankings re­port, the UoS achieved the same rank in 2022 at 451+ category of Asian universities.

The QS ranking 2023 is being for­mulated on the basis of academic and employer reputations, the number of staff holding a PhD, and the percent­age of international students. A total of 760 Asian universities are in the ranking list this year.

“During the last few years, Sar­godha university has gone through a number of institutional reforms aimed at quality assurance in teach­ing and research,” said the QS Rank­ings report.

“This is a great result for the uni­versity, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff,” said Vice Chancel­lor (VC) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas. The university is committed to improving its ranking, academic and research activities and reputation, he added.

For the past few years, the Sargod­ha university had made incremental progress in quality teaching, produc­tive research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, whose outcome is reflected in its steady annual per­formance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.