SARGODHA   -   The University of Sargodha (UoS) retained its previous position in the prestigious QS (Quacquarelli Sy­monds) Asia University Rankings 2023, placing its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

According to the QS Rankings re­port, the UoS achieved the same rank in 2022 at 451+ category of Asian universities.

The QS ranking 2023 is being for­mulated on the basis of academic and employer reputations, the number of staff holding a PhD, and the percent­age of international students. A total of 760 Asian universities are in the ranking list this year.

“During the last few years, Sar­godha university has gone through a number of institutional reforms aimed at quality assurance in teach­ing and research,” said the QS Rank­ings report.

“This is a great result for the uni­versity, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff,” said Vice Chancel­lor (VC) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas. The university is committed to improving its ranking, academic and research activities and reputation, he added.

Pakistan back on int’l circuit after three years

For the past few years, the Sargod­ha university had made incremental progress in quality teaching, produc­tive research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, whose outcome is reflected in its steady annual per­formance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.