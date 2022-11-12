Share:

LAHORE - Un­der the auspices of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, the 460th annual urs of Hazrat Baba Mauj Darya Bukhari, and the urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Raz­zaq, commonly known as Hazrat Baba Shah Chirag, will start from Saturday, Nov 12, at their shrines. According to spokesman for the Au­qaf and Religious Affairs department, the first ceremony of urs would start after Zuhar prayers at Hazrat Baba Mauj Darya's shrine. Secretary and Chief Administrator Auqaf Mian Abrar Ah­mad, Wahid Arjumand Zia, Director General Religious Affairs, Tajam­mal Abbas Rana, Direc­tor Finance Auqaf, Aamir Shahzad, Administrator Auqaf Lahore Zone, Ka­shif Nadeem, Manager Auqaf Circle No 2, along with scholars and ulema, would perform the tradi­tional ceremony of lay­ing chador on the grave of the saint.