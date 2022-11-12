Share:

LAHORE - Us ambassador to Pakistan donald blome traveled to lahore to promote the Us-Pakistan bilateral partnership in agriculture, trade and economics. ambassador blome met with representatives from the all Pakistan Textile mills association to discuss how to deepen the already thriving relationship between Punjab’s textile sector and Us cotton producers. One of the great economic success stories of the Us-Pakistan partnership is the relationship between Us cotton and Pakistani textile producers – and this success is centered in Punjab. In 2021, the two-way trade in cotton and textiles was $5.3 billion, which is more than half of the $8.9 billion trade between two nations. The United states exported $700 million in cotton to Pakistan, whose textile makers turned around and sent $4.6 billion in textiles back to the United states. This two-way trade keeps growing, and it is centered in Punjab. In lahore, the ambassador spoke at the Pakistan Oilseeds summit, where he highlighted Us soybeans’ contribution to Pakistan’s food security and the important partnership between Us soybean producers and Pakistani soy processors. In his remarks, ambassador blome discussed the “robust economic relationship” between the two countries and underscored how a “UsPakistan Green alliance will help us jointly meet the climate and agricultural productivity challenges of the present and future. The Us soy industry has a great story to tell about Us farmers’ sustainable stewardship of soil and water resources, and I’m sure that Us representatives will be excited to share that story with their partners here in Pakistan.” In a meeting with Corteva, a Us agrisciences company, the ambassador learned how Us hybrid seed corn is contributing to Punjab’s farmers’ yields and incomes. To strengthen the agricultural sector in southern Punjab, the United states is working with Winrock International on a $20 million agricultural development project. While meeting with some of the program participants, ambassador blome heard how farmers from southern Punjab are improving their horticultural crop outputs via this Us department of agriculture-funded project. The 37,000-member Pakistan-Us alumni Network (PUaN) is the largest network of Usfunded exchange alumni in the world.