MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Manag­ing Director (MD) Zahoor Ahmad Dogar on Friday directed the Deputy Direc­tor Sewerage to accelerate the de-siltation drive to clean the sewerage lines in their respective areas. The cleanliness operation of sewerage lines was under­way to overcome the drain­age complaints of the citi­zens and the teams were active round the clock for de-siltation at sewerage sub-division level. The per­formance report regard­ing de-siltation drive was presented to MD WASA by sewerage sub-divisions. The teams have cleaned the dozens of sewer holes at various areas of city dur­ing the drive.