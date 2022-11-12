Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lets’ Grow Together – a community of entrepreneurs will hold a grand event of Islamabad Women Gala 2022 here on Saturday (today) to promote home-based women workers and artisans.

The two-day colorful gala is being organised for the third time featuring as many as 150 stalls of made-in-Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior décor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewellery etc while some stalls are also given to children to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young minds and engage them in healthy activities.

A food court would also be set up at F-9 park for women’s gala to offer a variety of foods for the families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls would be dedicated to imported products for income generation of women entrepreneurs, said Ambreen Haider, leader of Lets Grow Together Community while talking to APP.

Women Gala Islamabad is a fun-filled event encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country and over 150 women entrepreneurs to participate in the event working for the welfare of the local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

Let’s Grow Together Community is a dedicated platform for handmade, homemade, art and craft entrepreneurs, especially women working with the mission to create economic opportunities.

It facilitates the beneficiaries through various platforms exclusively aimed to create business opportunities for small entrepreneurs at various venues where artisans can display their products, share their business stories, outline their own terms, interact and network with their counterparts, she said, adding that “such events help empower women, educate children, improve health and enable communities to thrive and succeed.”

Lets Grow Together (LGT) is a community working for the support and strength of women in order to empower them through direct investment in the total socio-economic development of marginalized communities living in densely populated urban slums. This initiative strengthens the socio-economic empowerment of women enabling them to play a more constructive role in the social setup which in turn generates income for them and uplifts them financially, resulting in greater self-esteem and skill in hand which can sustain them for life.

“The LGT community of home-based women crafters are working on self-help basis. We aim to provide a platform to home-based entrepreneurs who need help with establishing their businesses. We strongly believe in `buy local, support local’ and this is why our community is growing at a large scale,” she stressed.