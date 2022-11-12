Share:

Peshawar A three-member delegation of world Bank called on additional Chief secretary (aCs), shahab ali shah to discuss matters of mutual interest here on Friday. The world Bank comprising south asian regional Director for infrastructure, Guanzhe, Transport specialist, Muhammad Bilal paracha and sr private sector specialist adja Mansora Dahourou discussed cooperation in development projects. During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest especially projects enabling economic growth and rural development were discussed. The additional Chief secretary acknowledged the importance of projects like KpeC that aim to enhance pakistan’s connectivity with afghanistan and Central asia through Khyber pass.