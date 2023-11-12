Sunday, November 12, 2023
10 gamblers arrested

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

Rawalpindi   -  Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 39,500, along with 08 mobile phones during a crackdown on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police conducted a raid and arrested Mushtaq, Muhammad Bakhsh, Sajid, Ashiq, Nizakat, Riaz, Shahid, Arif, Muhammad Khan, and Sajjad. Police have registered separate cases against them, and further investigation is underway.

SP President Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, congratulating the police team, said that gambling is the root of other evils and that the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Our Staff Reporter

