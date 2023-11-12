188 Afghans deported from Karachi, says police

KARACHI - The apprehension and repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals persist in various areas of the city. According to police officials, a total of 188 Afghans were deported to the Afghan border in Quetta Chaman from the holding camp established at Sultanabad Haji Camp at around 12 o’clock.
The convoy comprised 66 men, 42 women, and eight children, bringing the overall count of Afghan nationals repatriated to the Chaman border to 732. The convoy, under strict police security, was dispatched to Quetta, with three policemen assigned to each bus for security duty. The process of arresting illegal immigrants is ongoing and will continue.
Meanwhile, Jeay Sindh Mahaz Chairman, Riaz Ali Chandio, has accused the Sindh government of attempting to misappropriate Rs4 billion allocated for the repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants.
Speaking at a protest rally, Chandio claimed that the government is orchestrating a staged display of detaining and deporting immigrants to deceive both the public and the court, which had mandated their deportation.
Chandio further alleged that the caretaker government is mirroring the approach of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, who is purportedly hesitant to repatriate Afghans to their home country. Expressing bewilderment, he pointed out the inconsistency of the government acknowledging the involvement of these illegal immigrants in terrorism, crime, and smuggling, while simultaneously appearing to collude with them to prolong their stay in Pakistan.