188 Afghans deported from Karachi, says police

KARACHI - The apprehension and re­patriation of illegal Afghan nationals persist in various areas of the city. According to police officials, a total of 188 Afghans were deported to the Afghan border in Quetta Cha­man from the holding camp established at Sultanabad Haji Camp at around 12 o’clock.

The convoy comprised 66 men, 42 women, and eight chil­dren, bringing the overall count of Afghan nationals repatriated to the Chaman border to 732. The convoy, under strict po­lice security, was dispatched to Quetta, with three policemen assigned to each bus for secu­rity duty. The process of arrest­ing illegal immigrants is ongo­ing and will continue.

Meanwhile, Jeay Sindh Ma­haz Chairman, Riaz Ali Chan­dio, has accused the Sindh government of attempting to misappropriate Rs4 billion al­located for the repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants.

Speaking at a protest rally, Chandio claimed that the government is orchestrating a staged display of detaining and deporting immigrants to deceive both the public and the court, which had mandat­ed their deportation.

Chandio further alleged that the caretaker government is mirroring the approach of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, who is purportedly hesitant to repatriate Afghans to their home country. Expressing bewilderment, he pointed out the inconsistency of the government acknowledging the involvement of these ille­gal immigrants in terrorism, crime, and smuggling, while simultaneously appearing to collude with them to prolong their stay in Pakistan.