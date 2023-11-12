Sunday, November 12, 2023
2 booked for violating motorway rules

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   Police have booked two individuals, including a truck driver, for violating Motorway rules in the jurisdiction of Injra police station based on a complaint filed by an NHMP officer. During routine patrolling, an overloaded truck was discovered entering the Tarap toll plaza on CPEC. The truck driver, Siparash Khan, was asked to produce a Weigh Station receipt but failed to do so. He claimed that the Weigh Bridge Incharge, Ulfat Mian, received Rs 1500 from him and did not issue a receipt. Subsequently, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Motorways Police Sub Inspector Sarfraz Khan. The police arrested the truck driver and impounded the truck.

Our Staff Reporter

