2nd phase of Tablighi Ijtima to conclude today, amid tight security

LAHORE, Nov 11 - The second phase of the annual international con­gregation, Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima, would concluded on Sunday, Nov 12, with final prayer, amid tight security arrange­ments. According to the Ijtima adminis­tration, the second and final phase of Ijti­ma 2023 had started on Thursday, Nov 9. The districts and areas participating in the second phase included Kohat, Hangu, Karam and Kazai Agency, Tirah, Dara Adam Khel, Sada, Mardan, Malakand, Dargai, Swabi, Ghazi, Tarbela, Gilgit, Be­sham, Bitgram, Mansehra, Chillas, Abbot­tabad, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Baha­walnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhu­pura, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin. Around six to seven lakh people are participating in the sec­ond phase. The arrival of delegates from abroad has already completed; how­ever a large number of people around Lahore and suburbs is likely to attend final prayers on early hours of Sunday. Around more than 600,000 people so far have reached the venue. The data of citizens, residing in nearby houses, ho­tels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations, has been collected through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) had provided an emergency medical cover to the participants in the Raiwind Ijtima. Dis­trict Emergency Officer (DEO) Shahid Waheed told APP that eight emergency vehicles and 17 motorbike-ambulances have been deployed with staff to pro­vide emergency services to the partici­pants in the second session of the annual Raiwind congregation.