LA PAZ - At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured Friday in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a trail­er truck in the eastern Bo­livian department of Santa Cruz, local police said. The accident occurred when one vehicle strayed into the opposite lane where a passenger bus was traveling from the town of Puerto Suarez to the department’s capital city, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, commander of the Robore Police, Major Pedro Silva, told reporters.