Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

7th death anniversary of singer A Nayyar observed

Agencies
November 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The 7th death anniversary of popular playback singer A Nayyar was observed on Saturday. Born on April 14, 1950, in Ransanabad village of Sahiwal, his name was Arthur Nayyar. He started his career in 1974 with a duet song in film Bahusht. Nayyar always claimed famous singer Ahmed Rushdi as an important contributor to his career as he learned film playback singing from Rushdi. He remained one of the dominant playback singers of the Pakistani film industry in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. A Nayyar had sung more than 4000 film songs in his career including ‘Ek Baat Kaho Dildara’, ‘Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba’, ‘Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha’, ‘Jangle Mein Mangal Tere Hi Dum Se’ became very famous. Posthumously he was given Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2018.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1699676343.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023