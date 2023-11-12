Accountability court adjourns hearing in Rs5 billion reference against former Sindh minister, others

HYDERABAD - The Accountability Court Hy­derabad on Saturday ad­journed the hearing in the reference of a multi-billion rupee land scam case in which former provincial minister Jam Khan, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, and others were booked. The court adjourned the hearing because the wit­nesses who were scheduled to record their statements did not appear in the court. The accused are charged with forging the land record of agricultural and other land, which caused a loss of Rs5 billion to the exchequer. The case has been put off to December 9.