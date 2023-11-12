Act as a president, not as a PTI spox: Solangi to Dr Alvi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi asserted on Sunday that President Dr Arif Alvi should adhere to his constitutional role rather than acting as the spokesperson for a specific political group.

Interacting with media here, the minister criticised the president for displaying partiality through his statements when impartiality was expected. He pointed out that the president had been issuing statements favouring a particular party for the past two months along with tweets on constitutional matters.

As the symbol of the federation under the constitution, the president should fulfill his responsibilities in alignment with constitutional principles, Solangi said, expressing a desire for continued respect for the nation's president.

The minister noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had several spokespersons who could address their concerns through appropriate channels, adding that the caretaker government would respond to the PTI's letter in writing.

Regarding concerns about a level0playing field for upcoming elections, Solangi encouraged parties or individuals with complaints to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He pledged the caretaker government's support for the ECP under the constitution and law, adding that it would address complaints within its jurisdiction and in accordance with the constitution and law.

The minister also reiterated the ECP's responsibility for conducting free, fair, transparent and impartial elections.

Responding to another question, Solangi emphasised the democratic nature of negotiations and reservations, affirming everyone's right to complain.

Addressing concerns about expensive electricity, Solangi highlighted the burden on the common man. He acknowledged the caretaker government's limited participation in alternative energy, but emphasised the importance of exploring such sources.

Solangi advocated for harnessing solar energy and urged future governments to continue focusing on alternative energy, noting extensive cooperation from China in the energy sector.