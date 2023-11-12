Actors union explains artificial intelligence guardrails in strike deal

LOS ANGELES - From computer-generated “extras” to AI “zombies,” new restrictions against the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood were set out by the actors’ union Saturday.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ( SAG-AFTRA) reached a deal with studios like Disney and Netflix this week to end its nearly four-month strike. Its board members on Saturday voted 86 percent in favor of ratifying the agreement. Besides a seven percent minimum pay increase, and a new $40-million-per-year fund to transfer a portion of revenues for hit shows from studios to actors, AI guardrails were a key part of talks. The deal “allows the industry to go forward -- it does not block AI,” SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree- Ireland told a press conference. “But it makes sure that performers are protected. Their rights to consent are protected. Their rights to fair compensation and their rights to employment are protected.” Studios have been experimenting with AI in recent years, from bringing deceased movie stars back using realistic “digital replicas,” to using computergenerated background figures to reduce the number of actors needed for battle scenes. Many cost-cutting producers want a growing role for AI, and have begun requiring some performers to take part in high-tech 3D “body scans” on set, often without explaining how or when the images will be used. But now, an actor must be paid the same rate for any use of their digital replica as they would have earned doing the same “amount of work” on set themselves in real life, Crabtree- Ireland said.