Advisory for farmers of Barani areas

LAHORE - The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers of rain fed areas to complete wheat sowing till Novem­ber 15. A spokesman for the depart­ment said on Saturday that in Barani area growers should use 40 to 45 ki­lograms of seed on per acre of land for cultivation. He said that wheat grow­ers of rain fed areas should get anti fugus spray done on seeds from the agriculture department prior to sow­ing. The spokesman said: “Approved wheat varities are Markaz 19, Urooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13, Fateh Jhang 16, MA 21 and Nashaan 21.” He also suggested farmers to pay special on removal of weeds for obtaining de­sired yield targets.