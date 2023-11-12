Afghan suspect in Germany linked to kidnapping of Pakistani doctor

Rawalpindi - The investigators of Police Station Mandra have obtained custody of three suspects from Islamabad Capital Police to question them for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a doctor on ransom paid by an Afghan suspect settled in Germany, informed sources on Saturday.

The three kidnapping case suspects— identified as Shahid Mehmood, Arif Khan, and Aslam Khan—were handed over to Mandra police by officials of PS Ramna following orders of an Area Magistrate, they said.

The Rawalpindi police have also decided to write a letter to the Punjab Home Department to request the Interior Ministry to urge Interpol to bring Juma Afghani from Germany to Pakistan as he hired services of Afghan terrorists for abducting Dr Juma Khan and murdering him within seven days.

Earlier, Ramna police along with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Abbottabad raided a den of Afghan terrorists located in the G-11 Sector and held four suspects including the ring leader Yousaf Khan for their alleged involvement in killing 10 persons, including Nazim Union Council Havelian in a brazen rocket attack some 8 months ago. The law enforcers also recovered chained Dr Juma Khan from a store in the house besides seizing a huge cache of weapons.

“Yes, the Mandra police have shifted the three suspects of Dr Juma Khan’s kidnapping case from Islamabad to Rawalpindi to interrogate them for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar while talking to The Nation. He said that all involved would be proceeded against.

Meanwhile, a court of law had recorded the statement of Dr Juma Khan after investigators of Mandra police produced him before a judge amid tight security, according to sources. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Islamabad Nowsherwan was not available for his comments on the issue.