AIOU committed to provide educational opportunities in remote areas

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is committed to providing educational opportunities to the remotest areas of the country, especially the most backward regions of Balochistan, stated Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, in his message on the inaugural session of the Model Study Center in Dalbandin. “We are on a mission to bring every out-of-school child in Balochistan into the educational network,” he remarked. Former Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, inaugurated the centre online at the main campus in Islamabad on August 2, 2023. The formal functionality of the centre was celebrated in a ceremony held recently, presided over by the Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan. Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ejaz Khan Sanjrani, was the chief guest.

Dr. Malik Tauqir mentioned that the regional network is expanding to include out-of-school children in the educational network, aligning with the vision of VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He added that the study centre in Dalbandin would provide education facilities to the local population, and children from Iran and Afghanistan would also benefit.

Ejaz Khan Sanjrani praised the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University in promoting education and announced the provision of free land in Dalbandin for the construction of a model study centre. The study centre, currently active in a school, will see construction begin after obtaining land from Ejaz Khan Sanjrani.