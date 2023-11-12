Asad Umar completely quits politics after decade-long inning

ISLAMABAD - Former secretary general Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Asad Umar on Saturday announced quit­ting the politics and the party’s basic membership as well. Ex-planning minister and an elected mem­ber of National Assembly from Islamabad Umar had resigned from the position of the secretary general earlier this year following May 9 incidents of violence against civil and military installations.

“After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics,” he said while talking to X (formerly twitter). “I am resigning from (the) basic membership of PTI,” he added.

The sources privy to the development said that Umar was forced to quit the PTI following a fresh action against those PTI leaders who still are affil­iated with the party.

The former close aide to Chairman PTI Imran Khan referring to his May 24 press conference said that he had already stated publicly earlier that he disagreed with the policy of confrontation with state institutions. And such a policy has led to a se­rious collision with state institutions, which was not in the interest of the country, he added. At the same time, he thanked all those who had supported him in public life. “In par­ticular I want to thank the NA 54 team and the voters who elected me twice. I have tried my best to serve the constituency that I was elected from,” he said. Umar is among a number of PTI leaders who quit the party after a nationwide crack­down was launched against the party following May 9 riots that broke out coun­trywide after arrest of for­mer prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. Since quitting the party position in a presser, Umar had neither quit the PTI nor indicated joining any other party, including the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP). PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra termed Umar’s departure from politics a “loss” and “no one’s gain.”