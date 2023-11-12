Aurora Tech Award, CIRCLE Women Association collaborate for inspiring symposium

LAHORE - Aurora Tech Award and CIRCLE Women Association recently united to host an engaging and inspirational event, “Tech Tales of Triumph,” which aimed to raise awareness and invite wom­en from Pakistan to apply for the prestigious Aurora Tech Award.

Held on November 8 at the Daf­tarkhwan Downtown in Lahore, this symposium was a significant endeavor in the field of women’s tech empowerment. It showcased the stories of remarkable women leaders in the tech industry who had defied norms and overcome challenges, sharing their personal journeys and victories. The sym­posium inspired and empowered budding women in tech by offering real-life examples of women who had made substantial strides in the industry. Ekaterina Smirnova, Head of Aurora Tech Awards, said, “At Aurora Tech Awards, we were committed to recognizing excep­tional talent and driving innova­tion in the tech sector. Partnering with CIRCLE Women and inDrive in the ‘Tech Tales of Triumph’ event was an embodiment of our mission to highlight and celebrate women’s achievements in tech.”

“CIRCLE Women, through this event, aimed to provide a plat­form for aspiring women in tech. Our collaboration with inDrive and Aurora Tech Awards was a testament to our commitment to fostering mentorship, insightful discussions, and career growth for women in the tech domain,” Sadaf Abid, CEO & Founder, CIRCLE Women Association, said. “Our dedication to promoting diversity and breaking gender barriers in tech was at the heart of our col­laboration with CIRCLE Women. This event embodied our com­mitment to fostering an inclusive tech community and empowering the next generation of women in the industry,” said Maria Rudnik, Project Coordinator, Aurora Tech Award. This event was attended by tech professionals, entrepre­neurs, journalists and media representatives including Ayesha Zaman - Founder Skills Todo & Bridge and Co Founder Pakistan Tech Forum, Cynia Ejaz, Manager Partnerships and Community Daftarkhawan & Faiza Yousaf, Co-Founder and CPO at Caterpill­HERs among many others.