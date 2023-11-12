AWKU among best universities of world: Governor

Mardan - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan is being considered among the best universities in the world which is an honour for the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the 5th convocation of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan as special guest. The Vice-Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Prof Dr Zahoorul- Haq, faculty members, parents, and students participated in the convocation. Governor congratulated the faculty members for maintaining the academic, financial and administrative discipline of the university. He added that solution to all problems of the university employees will be ensured.

The Governor argued that we have to get ourselves out of the protest, strike culture because it is not a permanent solution to anything. He added that we have to move forward in all fields with negotiation, tolerance and patience.

The Governor said that youth should always maintain traditions and values in their affairs because many challenges are faced in practical life. He argued that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, especially in our Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Governor later conferred degrees upon the 140 successful students completing Master/ Bachelor/MPhil and PhD studies of the session 2019 in the annual convocation. The Governor also awarded Gold Medals/Silver Medals/Bronze Medals to 74 students who secured outstanding positions. Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated all students, parents and faculty members for the big achievement. VC Dr Zahoor-ul Haq earlier presented the annual performance report of the university before the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.