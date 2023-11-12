Babies at Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza suffering from dehydration: Palestinian Red Crescent Society

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Saturday that babies in the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza are suffering from dehydration amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the hospital.

"Babies in Al-Quds Hospital are suffering from dehydration because of lack of milk," the humanitarian rights organization wrote on X.

It added that medical staff at the hospital is working around the clock despite the power outage and intense Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity.

The president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, urged the international community to save babies in Gaza.

"Enough! How can the international community accept the situation in Gaza?" Rocca wrote on the platform. "Infants in incubators and patients in ICU are at risk of life in the Al-Quds hospital."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip -- including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship -- since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.