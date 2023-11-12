Bilawal hopes for decisive resolution of Gaza war summit in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned bombing over hospitals in Gaza by Israeli soldiers and hoped that a Sum­mit, which is going to be held in Saudi Arabia today to end to Gaza War will be decisive. He said that Israel had set a worst example of terrorism by targeting Al-Shifa, Al-Awda, Al-Quds and Indonesian hospitals in Gaza.

Bilawal said that children and elderly people, who were under treatment in the hospitals had became victims of Israeli cruelty and brutality. He urged the inter­national community to play its role in resolving the matter.

The PPP chairman said that Israel was targeting civilians in­cluding children, elderly men and women to create fear and for mass evacuation from Gaza. He said that a child was being mar­tyred in every 10 minutes in Gaza by Israeli aggression and Netan­yahu was refusing a ceasefire.