Sunday, November 12, 2023
“Brahmanabad Heritage Conference” to be held on Nov 18

APP
November 12, 2023
HYDERABAD  -   The De­partment of Antiquities and Archaeology Sindh will host the “Brahmanabad Heritage Conference” in the historical area of Birahmanabad near Tando Adam on November 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. Promi­nent historians and archae­ologists of Sindh will present their research papers. Ac­cording to details, the care­taker provincial minister for culture, antiquities, Youth Affairs and sports Syed Jun­aid Ali Shah will be a special guest in the event. Renowned archaeologist Dr. Kaleemul­lah Lashari will preside over the conference.

