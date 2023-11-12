Caretaker KP CM laid to rest

PESHAWAR - Funeral prayer of Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan was offered here at Prang on Saturday. Besides others, the funeral prayer of Azam Khan was attended by a large number of people includ­ing former ministers, sena­tors, politicians and members of civil society. He left behind two sons and a widow. Later he was laid to rest at his na­tive graveyard. Caretaker CM Azam Khan was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard Parang Charsadda on Satur­day. He was died apparently due to cardiac arrest at a lo­cal hospital. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Maqbool Baqir, KP’s caretaker government cabinet members and other parties leaders and bureaucrats attended his fu­neral prayer. Azam Khan was brought to a local hospital at Peshawar the other day after feeling severe pain in chest and expired during treatment process at Intensive Care Unit. He took oath as the interim chief minister of Khyber Pak­thunkhwa on January 21 this year, following the dissolu­tion of the KP Assembly in the same month by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.