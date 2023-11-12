Sunday, November 12, 2023
China’s vehicle sales up 13.8pc in October

November 12, 2023
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING BEIJING  -  China’s vehicle sales rose 13.8 percent year on year to 2.85 million units in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufac­turers showed Friday. China’s auto sales boom continued in October as a series of auto shows and promotion activities helped boost consump­tion, said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, adding that recent new model launches by some carmakers also helped to in­crease their sales. During the first ten months of 2023, vehicle production and sales grew 8 per­cent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively, Chen noted. Friday’s data also revealed that the production and sales of new energy vehicles surged 33.9 percent and 37.8 percent, respec­tively, in the January-October period. New energy vehicle exports nearly doubled compared with a year earlier to reach 995,000 units. Chen said auto consumption is expected to increase further in the remaining months of the year, as a spate of pro-growth measures continue to take effect

